August 31, 2022, 09:22:33 PM
Napoleon prized lucky generals above all.
Topic: Napoleon prized lucky generals above all. (Read 30 times)
Bill Buxton
Napoleon prized lucky generals above all.
Wilder appears to be a rather unlucky manager given the performances to date. Lets hope his luck turns or Gibbo might be wondering if he has appointed yet another dud.
