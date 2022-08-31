Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
August 31, 2022
Napoleon prized lucky generals above all.
Today at 04:26:35 PM
Wilder appears to be a rather unlucky manager given the performances to date. Lets hope his luck turns or Gibbo might be wondering if he has appointed yet another dud.
