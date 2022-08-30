calamity

Watford vs Boro « on: Today at 09:12:44 PM » Good game so far, both teams look like too end championship sides. Wonder if this will be a bad time to play watford as I can see them losing Pedro and Sarr in the window. Theyre a class above.



Did think Id dropped back into the 90s when I saw an Asprilla in black and white stripes. What the fuck is going on with that kit?