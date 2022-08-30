Welcome,
August 30, 2022, 11:52:29 PM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Watford vs Boro
Author
Topic: Watford vs Boro
calamity
Watford vs Boro
Good game so far, both teams look like too end championship sides. Wonder if this will be a bad time to play watford as I can see them losing Pedro and Sarr in the window. Theyre a class above.
Did think Id dropped back into the 90s when I saw an Asprilla in black and white stripes. What the fuck is going on with that kit?
calamity
Re: Watford vs Boro
Could be in trouble now with a forced witch at centre back. Fry on. Lets hope hes found some form.
Bill Buxton
Re: Watford vs Boro
Another defeat.Defence looks shaky, and midfield is slow and powder puff. Too many goals conceded. Unless Wilder gets a defensive MF, an attacking MF,and another striker then we will struggle.
