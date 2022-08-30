Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Tonights punt  (Read 133 times)
Gingerpig
« on: August 30, 2022, 05:25:03 PM »
Norwich
Burnley
Sheff Utd 
Boro draw

Pays 20-1

& the usual big MC anytime is a huge  11-2 on 365
Gingerpig
« Reply #1 on: August 30, 2022, 10:33:24 PM »
A bloody minute away  :meltdown:
Squarewheelbike
« Reply #2 on: August 30, 2022, 10:58:17 PM »
Quote from: Gingerpig on August 30, 2022, 10:33:24 PM
A bloody minute away  :meltdown:

I never bet on the Boro. Had two Acca's tonight, Saints and Carlisle fecked it up for me!
Gingerpig
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 06:48:37 PM »
Arse
Bristols titty
Sunderland
Poke ....oops  stoke  :alf: :alf:
Gingerpig
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 09:37:28 PM »
kin hell 1 off again  :meltdown:
