August 30, 2022, 11:52:27 PM
Author Topic: Tonights punt  (Read 53 times)
Gingerpig
« on: Today at 05:25:03 PM »
Norwich
Burnley
Sheff Utd 
Boro draw

Pays 20-1

& the usual big MC anytime is a huge  11-2 on 365
The Anti fascists of today are the fascists of tomorrow
Gingerpig
« Reply #1 on: Today at 10:33:24 PM »
A bloody minute away  :meltdown:
The Anti fascists of today are the fascists of tomorrow
Squarewheelbike
« Reply #2 on: Today at 10:58:17 PM »
Quote from: Gingerpig on Today at 10:33:24 PM
A bloody minute away  :meltdown:

I never bet on the Boro. Had two Acca's tonight, Saints and Carlisle fecked it up for me!
