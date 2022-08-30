Welcome,
August 30, 2022, 07:48:28 PM
Getting beat 9-0 is no good for your managerial career......
Topic: Getting beat 9-0 is no good for your managerial career......
Pigeon droppings
Getting beat 9-0 is no good for your managerial career......
Just ask Mr Scott Parker of no fixed club!
Squarewheelbike
Re: Getting beat 9-0 is no good for your managerial career......
Part the 9-0 defeat, part that cardie!
