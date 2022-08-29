headset

PRIME VIEWING Netflix and Amazon Prime





I didn't think it would be long before the real big shots start showing some interest in allowing their door to be open to seeing what goes on behind the scenes in their club,



they will bag some money for this the mancs and it will go well viewers-wise given the worldwide fanbase they carry..



I'm not sure Klopp would be up for something like this - time will tell given they have yank ownership as well - if the money is right it will happen#,../





https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/19644790/netflix-amazon-prime-man-utd-documentary-show/





in bidding war to sign Man Utd for revealing fly-on-the-wall docuseries like All or Nothing