Charlie Wyke - What a Sky Article/Video.
Today at 11:19:27 AM
well the whole story is one of a miracle a bit like Erikson's story

fair play to the lad for getting back on the field of play..

the video doesn't look the best when you see all the scarring etc but hey like he says if it keeps you going so what. I have to say I've seen nowt like it when he shows the scars etc

I've said it before what a game to play in if he is involved in the Boro/Wigan game on Boxing day at the Riverside after his journey from near death to back playing football again.

Not for the squeamish but a tremendous article from Sky on a local Boro lad..


https://www.skysports.com/football/news/11095/12683866/charlie-wyke-says-man-utds-christian-eriksen-inspired-him-to-return-to-football-after-cardiac-arrest
