Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
August 29, 2022, 11:43:04 AM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: He winds people up that lad... he winds me up!: Jamie Carragher  (Read 52 times)
0 Members and 1 Guest are viewing this topic.
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 5 941


View Profile
« on: Today at 10:01:19 AM »
im half in agreance with Carragher it winds me up, but i also like it when they get chopped down for doing it off a fellow pro----


if you going to do it be prepared to be hit hard, and you can't go rolling around or asking for a player to be sent off if you showboat & get done would be my rules and the refs should play the same rules.

It's a fuckers trick but gives us supporters a spicy moment coz you know what's coming - in the eyes of the pros it is probably deemed unprofessional - so is a lot of other antics in the game from a supporters point of view - though they  go unchallenged - no pun intended


https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sport/football/article-11154631/Jamie-Carragher-hits-Richarlison-showboating-Tottenhams-win-Nottingham-Forest.html
« Last Edit: Today at 10:15:06 AM by headset » Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 