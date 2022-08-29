headset

Offline



Posts: 5 941





Posts: 5 941 He winds people up that lad... he winds me up!: Jamie Carragher « on: Today at 10:01:19 AM »





if you going to do it be prepared to be hit hard, and you can't go rolling around or asking for a player to be sent off if you showboat & get done would be my rules and the refs should play the same rules.



It's a fuckers trick but gives us supporters a spicy moment coz you know what's coming - in the eyes of the pros it is probably deemed unprofessional - so is a lot of other antics in the game from a supporters point of view - though they go unchallenged - no pun intended





https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sport/football/article-11154631/Jamie-Carragher-hits-Richarlison-showboating-Tottenhams-win-Nottingham-Forest.html

im half in agreance with Carragher it winds me up, but i also like it when they get chopped down for doing it off a fellow pro----if you going to do it be prepared to be hit hard, and you can't go rolling around or asking for a player to be sent off if you showboat & get done would be my rules and the refs should play the same rules.It's a fuckers trick but gives us supporters a spicy moment coz you know what's coming - in the eyes of the pros it is probably deemed unprofessional - so is a lot of other antics in the game from a supporters point of view - though they go unchallenged - no pun intended « Last Edit: Today at 10:15:06 AM by headset » Logged