August 30, 2022, 07:48:22 PM
Author Topic: Tony Mowbray heads to Sunderland to replace Neil  (Read 227 times)
headset
« on: August 28, 2022, 11:52:22 AM »
Alex Neil AGREES to take over as Stoke City manager as Tony Mowbray heads to Sunderland to replace him, with Rory Delap and John O'Shea to keep their roles in Potters' backroom staff


it looks like mogga is off up the road - i wonder if he will be in charge for when the dirty mackems come to the Riverside a week on Monday.


GET INTO THEM AND FUCK THEM UP!! :mido:

he loves a derby match does headset




https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sport/football/article-11153919/Alex-Neil-AGREES-Stoke-City-manager-Tony-Mowbray-heads-Sunderland.html
Logged
headset
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 08:58:34 AM »
Alex Neil confirmed as new Stoke City manager on three-year contract


let us see who is unveiled as the next black cats manager!!


will it be boro legend Mogga - he left boro under a barrage of abuse - he will face the same or worse from that lot up the road if his time comes to a sour ending if he takes the job - he needs to remember that bit - a good shout for the job none the less IMO


https://www.skysports.com/football/news/11701/12683690/alex-neil-confirmed-as-new-stoke-city-manager-on-three-year-contract
Logged
headset
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 03:08:57 PM »
READY FOR WAR Neil Warnock ready to come out of retirement aged 71 if offered Sunderland job after Alex Neill quit for Stoke



monkey


Warnock offers to come to the Mackems' rescue,,;;[[.



my money is still saying Mowbray will bag the job - others might say otherwise ! :ponce:


https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/19646443/neil-warnock-exclusive-retirement-offered-sunderland-job/
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 03:26:33 PM by headset » Logged
Squarewheelbike
« Reply #3 on: Today at 04:41:20 PM »
You know what'll happen H? Be it Mogga or Warnock the first match will be against us at the Riverside and the feckers will get a spawney win!
Logged
