Tony Mowbray heads to Sunderland to replace Neil





it looks like mogga is off up the road - i wonder if he will be in charge for when the dirty mackems come to the Riverside a week on Monday.





GET INTO THEM AND FUCK THEM UP!!



he loves a derby match does headset









https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sport/football/article-11153919/Alex-Neil-AGREES-Stoke-City-manager-Tony-Mowbray-heads-Sunderland.html Alex Neil AGREES to take over as Stoke City manager as Tony Mowbray heads to Sunderland to replace him, with Rory Delap and John O'Shea to keep their roles in Potters' backroom staff

Re: Tony Mowbray heads to Sunderland to replace Neil





let us see who is unveiled as the next black cats manager!!





will it be boro legend Mogga - he left boro under a barrage of abuse - he will face the same or worse from that lot up the road if his time comes to a sour ending if he takes the job - he needs to remember that bit - a good shout for the job none the less IMO





https://www.skysports.com/football/news/11701/12683690/alex-neil-confirmed-as-new-stoke-city-manager-on-three-year-contract

https://www.skysports.com/football/news/11701/12683690/alex-neil-confirmed-as-new-stoke-city-manager-on-three-year-contract

Alex Neil confirmed as new Stoke City manager on three-year contract