Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
August 28, 2022, 02:01:08 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Tony Mowbray heads to Sunderland to replace Neil  (Read 43 times)
0 Members and 2 Guests are viewing this topic.
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 5 917


View Profile
« on: Today at 11:52:22 AM »
Alex Neil AGREES to take over as Stoke City manager as Tony Mowbray heads to Sunderland to replace him, with Rory Delap and John O'Shea to keep their roles in Potters' backroom staff


it looks like mogga is off up the road - i wonder if he will be in charge for when the dirty mackems come to the Riverside a week on Monday.


GET INTO THEM AND FUCK THEM UP!! :mido:

he loves a derby match does headset




https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sport/football/article-11153919/Alex-Neil-AGREES-Stoke-City-manager-Tony-Mowbray-heads-Sunderland.html
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 