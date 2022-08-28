headset

it looks like mogga is off up the road - i wonder if he will be in charge for when the dirty mackems come to the Riverside a week on Monday.





GET INTO THEM AND FUCK THEM UP!!



he loves a derby match does headset









https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sport/football/article-11153919/Alex-Neil-AGREES-Stoke-City-manager-Tony-Mowbray-heads-Sunderland.html Alex Neil AGREES to take over as Stoke City manager as Tony Mowbray heads to Sunderland to replace him, with Rory Delap and John O'Shea to keep their roles in Potters' backroom staff