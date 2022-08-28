headset

Posts: 5 917 Ross Barkley a HUGE pay-off to shed his £200k « on: Today at 11:46:31 AM »



Obviously likes a pint or two as well





https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sport/football/article-11153885/Chelsea-considering-huge-payoff-Ross-Barkley-bid-shed-200-000-week-salary.html he has had some ride out of Chelsea has Barkley- he looked the part and was a top player at Everton I will give him that... he has milked fuck out of Chelsea.Obviously likes a pint or two as well Logged