Author Topic: Police removed lesbians who crashed Cardiff pride parade  (Read 30 times)
Today at 11:29:27 AM
Police remove lesbians from GAY PRIDE parade in Cardiff: Moment cop tells gender-critical women to leave LGBT march because 'whatever you are, you're causing confrontation' with trans groups and their supporters


just when you thought things could not get more crazy and complicated you read this carry on ..FFS crackers and baffling to say the least.

fair play to the cop for playing it calm


https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-11153811/Police-remove-LESBIANS-Pride-march-Cardiff-Officer-tells-gender-critical-women-leave.html
