Notting Hill Carnival kicked off morning with colourful celebrations « on: August 28, 2022, 11:25:24 AM »







https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-11153817/Early-morning-Notting-Hill-revellers-shower-paint-official-JOuvert-opening.html#comments I've never been - I've had friends who say it is not a bad day but you do need to be on your guard - ive no doubt it will be eventful as the day goes on - no pun intended - hope the festival goes off well and all enjoy themselves and we don't read headlines of gang trouble etc etc. Logged

Re: Notting Hill Carnival kicked off morning with colourful celebrations « Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 09:52:28 AM »





New video shows moment Notting Hill revellers crashed through bus stop roof nearly CRUSHING four people beneath while separate film shows brawl break out among dancers - as police make 38 arrests including two for sexual assault





https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-11156047/Notting-Hill-Carnival-Bus-stop-collapses-police-horse-dies-dozens-people-arrested.html some soapy bubble and violence at the festival - with a bus stop collapsing that will teach the fuckers to climb on it....New video shows moment Notting Hill revellers crashed through bus stop roof nearly CRUSHING four people beneath while separate film shows brawl break out among dancers - as police make 38 arrests including two for sexual assault Logged

Re: Notting Hill Carnival kicked off morning with colourful celebrations « Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 02:53:02 PM »





Scantily clad dancers in fabulous feathers hit the streets for festivalís second day





They do put some effort into it







https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/19645267/notting-hill-carnival-dancers-feathers/

more from the carnival - out in full plume!Scantily clad dancers in fabulous feathers hit the streets for festivalís second dayThey do put some effort into it Logged