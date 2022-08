Squarewheelbike

Re: Notting Hill Carnival kicked off morning with colourful celebrations « Reply #3 on: Today at 03:45:49 PM » Like me H, you probably remember when Notting Hill was a byword for poverty and violence, changed a bit since the battles of the Westway back in the 70's! I think the carnival is great for getting young people and community groups involved and for everyone one who's up for a good time. That said, even with a king's ransom you couldn't pay me to go! Main reason being, having worked in the entertainment business for 40+ years, I don't want to be anywhere near any sort of organised fun if I've got time off. Good luck to those who love, but I'm happier with a quiet pint!