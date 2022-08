headset

Fury as Border Force chiefs blow 1,500 on a Ruby Murray Night



They forked out nearly 1,500 of public cash on an Indian meal weeks before Paris demanded 94million more from the UK to police its beaches.





more taxpayer's money pissed up the wall -







https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/19637215/border-force-indian-meal-french-migrant-crisis/





