Chris Wilders delight for Liam Roberts « on: Today at 10:34:38 AM »



I really liked the look of the new lad at the back Clarke - i like fry but he is going to have his work cut out getting back in the side. Clarke , Lenihan, and McNair - look and add the balance across the back well they did yesterday. The Watford attack will be a true test of them 3 in midweek





https://www.gazettelive.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/chris-wilders-delight-liam-roberts-24873553 the lad stepped in and did what he had to do... hard to judge him other than he looked ok a tad wayward with his kicking but other than that played in a winning side and that's the bit that counts in football