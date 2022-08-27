headset

Online



Posts: 5 900





Inside Britains Albanian Mafia: Using exclusive access





I've said it before - naughty bastards these Albanian gangs.





before it all went to court some rumors of what had gone on in Hartlepool/Middlesbrough around some gang-killing feud was stomach-churning..



they don't fuck about them and torture the fuck out of you - they all got caught in the end if memory serves me right





https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-11150951/Inside-Britains-Albanian-Mafia-STEPHEN-WRIGHT-investigates-ruthless-gang-violence.html

