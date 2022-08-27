now that's some wedge in your arse pocket at that age female or male..
you hope she is not a one-hit-wonder, buts that's up to her to put that one to bed
injured again today apparently
she will make some wedge on the social circuit but it's better to be a winning sportsman/lady along with it - rather than milk it for the looks like some past tennis players did.
as a young headset - I always had a liking for Gabriel Sabatini back in the day - https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sport/sportsnews/article-11150731/MIKE-DICKSON-Dont-expect-Open-repeat-Emma-Raducanu.html