you hope she is not a one-hit-wonder, buts that's up to her to put that one to bed



injured again today apparently





she will make some wedge on the social circuit but it's better to be a winning sportsman/lady along with it - rather than milk it for the looks like some past tennis players did.



as a young headset - I always had a liking for Gabriel Sabatini back in the day -







https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sport/sportsnews/article-11150731/MIKE-DICKSON-Dont-expect-Open-repeat-Emma-Raducanu.html





