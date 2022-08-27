Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
August 27, 2022, 09:08:46 AM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Emma Raducanu... only bagged 18 million last year  (Read 2 times)
0 Members and 1 Guest are viewing this topic.
headset
*****
Online Online

Posts: 5 897


View Profile
« on: Today at 08:54:43 AM »
now that's some wedge in your arse pocket at that age female or male..


you hope she is not a one-hit-wonder, buts that's up to her to put that one to bed

injured again today apparently


she will make some wedge on the social circuit but it's better to be a winning sportsman/lady along with it  - rather than milk it for the looks like some past tennis players did.

as a young headset - I always had a liking for Gabriel Sabatini back in the day - :like:



https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sport/sportsnews/article-11150731/MIKE-DICKSON-Dont-expect-Open-repeat-Emma-Raducanu.html
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 