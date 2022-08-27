calamity

Re: Leaked emails that PROVE the RAF is prejudiced against white male « Reply #1 on: Today at 07:33:45 PM » I applied for a university bursary for the RAF with the intention of joining as an officer. Interview went very well, residential selection went very well, all feedback was extremely positive and one of the officers responsible told me I was the best in the group and had it in the bag if their reporting was to be any guide.



Had to return for another interview at the recruitment office in Middlesbrough. All good again, except weirdly at the end the officer focused most in his feedback that my knowledge of helicopters wasnt perfect and gave me a poster. Few weeks later I got invited for another meeting and found out there that despite everything I wasnt being selected. The chosen two were a Pakistani guy and a woman I went to college with.



The fellar at the recruitment desk told me on my way out that I never stood a chance. There was a huge focus even then on recruiting minorities. Positive discrimination isnt new and shouldnt be a surprise. 1997 that was.