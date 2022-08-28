headset

as is always the case a couple of gee-gees to kick start the weekend punting!!





Newmarket 15:15 - Manaccan 50p e/w



Newmarket 15.50 - Liverpool Knight 50p E/W







Not forgetting today's tricky treble - the big one again 3 draws!





Brentford Vs Everton



Brighton Vs Leeds



Aston Villa Vs West Ham





In it to win it folks!!!





** Important Notice - don't be lumping on Dyche to Sunderland - its like burning money - give it to charity instead thank me later for that advice





I fancy the mancs for a 2nd win of the week....no Ronaldo in starting 11 or slab head both benched again.







Scorecast Rashford 3-0 Man U.

Varane anytime scorer.







and the other game is the dirty Mackems to get beat come on the canaries!



Scorecast Hernandez - Norwich 2.0 win





id have loved to have gone for Man U and Mackem double defeat i just cant see it though...





i had a terrible week last week on the bookie front - thankfully I don't go big so don't lose big unlike some out there ..... Dyche to Sunderland where the fuck did that come from - the fucker is on about 7 million a year garden leave from Burnley - the mackems arent even worth that much - think & let you brain engage next time lad







Re: headsets weekend moneyspinner « Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 12:21:02 PM » Boro

Watford

Derby

Bradford

Tranmere 25-1





& the norm MC anytime at 4s

Re: headsets weekend moneyspinner « Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 06:25:48 PM » Big MC delivers again

i will stay away for fear of jinxing u...







*** on a footnote//sidenote - did anyone back a favorite or two --- asking for a friend winner or not

good call ginge - he does deliver I will give you & him that...i will stay away for fear of jinxing u...*** on a footnote//sidenote - did anyone back a favorite or two --- asking for a friend winner or not

I will be looking at some score casts in the live TV games for now i will have a dabble on all the Sunday games in a list.



Dundee Utd v Celtic (a)



Hearts V St. Johnstone (h)



Aston Villa V West Ham (d)



Wolves V Newcastle (a)



N. Forest V Tottenham (a)



happy punting & pints folks on this warm summer bank holiday





Catch you all later when the teams are announced

It's Sky Super Sunday - so that means another crack at the bookies for headsetI will be looking at some score casts in the live TV games for now i will have a dabble on all the Sunday games in a list.Dundee Utd v Celtic (a)Hearts V St. Johnstone (h)Aston Villa V West Ham (d)Wolves V Newcastle (a)N. Forest V Tottenham (a)happy punting & pints folks on this warm summer bank holidayCatch you all later when the teams are announced