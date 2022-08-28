Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
August 28, 2022, 04:28:43 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: headsets weekend moneyspinner  (Read 222 times)
0 Members and 2 Guests are viewing this topic.
headset
*****
Online Online

Posts: 5 921


View Profile
« on: Yesterday at 07:41:48 AM »
oh yes, it's that time of the week again - time for headset to take on the bookies!!!


as is always the case a couple of gee-gees to kick start the weekend punting!!


Newmarket 15:15 - Manaccan 50p e/w

Newmarket 15.50 - Liverpool Knight 50p E/W



Not forgetting today's tricky treble - the big one again 3 draws!


Brentford Vs Everton

Brighton Vs Leeds

Aston Villa Vs West Ham


In it to win it folks!!!


** Important Notice - don't be lumping on Dyche to Sunderland - its like burning money - give it to charity instead     thank me later for that advice  :ponce:
Logged
headset
*****
Online Online

Posts: 5 921


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 11:38:57 AM »
sound of the headset with his first go at the bookies today!!

I fancy the mancs for a 2nd win of the week....no Ronaldo in starting 11 or slab head both benched again.



Scorecast Rashford 3-0 Man U.
Varane anytime scorer.



and the other game is the dirty Mackems to get beat come on the canaries!

Scorecast Hernandez - Norwich 2.0 win


id have loved to have gone for Man U and Mackem double defeat i just cant see it though...


i had a terrible week last week on the bookie front - thankfully I don't go big so don't lose big unlike some out there ..... Dyche to Sunderland where the fuck did that come from - the fucker is on about 7 million a year garden leave from Burnley - the mackems arent even worth that much - think & let you brain engage next time lad mcl



https://www.skysports.com/football/southampton-vs-manchester-united/live/464673
Logged
Gingerpig
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 110


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 12:21:02 PM »
Boro
Watford
Derby
Bradford
Tranmere  25-1


& the norm MC anytime  at 4s
Logged
The Anti fascists of today are the fascists of tomorrow
Gingerpig
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 110


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 06:25:48 PM »
Big MC delivers again
Logged
The Anti fascists of today are the fascists of tomorrow
headset
*****
Online Online

Posts: 5 921


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 09:28:22 PM »
good call ginge - he does deliver I will give you & him that...


i will stay away for fear of jinxing u...



*** on a footnote//sidenote - did anyone back a favorite or two --- asking for a friend winner or not :ponce:
Logged
Squarewheelbike
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 7 578


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 10:28:46 PM »
Fecking Ipswich!!!!
Logged
headset
*****
Online Online

Posts: 5 921


View Profile
« Reply #6 on: Today at 11:03:02 AM »
It's Sky Super Sunday - so that means another crack at the bookies for headset

I will be looking at some score casts in the live TV games for now i will have a dabble on all the Sunday games in a list.

Dundee Utd v Celtic (a)

Hearts V St. Johnstone (h)

Aston Villa V West Ham (d)

Wolves V Newcastle (a)

N. Forest V Tottenham (a)

happy punting & pints folks on this warm summer bank holiday :beer: :beer:


Catch you all later when the teams are announced
Logged
headset
*****
Online Online

Posts: 5 921


View Profile
« Reply #7 on: Today at 03:46:36 PM »
I'm currently going to need a turnaround in my list to gain any pennies from that bet placed today


Still, the teams are now out for the main 4.30 pm super Sunday game.


Spence makes his first appearance on the bench for Spurs since his transfer from Boro will get any minutes today.

Despite the fact, that many think Forest might survive this season back in the premier league I'm not so sure they will. I liked them under Cloughie back in the day  - not so much now.

So it's a spurs scorecast for me today - hopefully, a bring home the bacon & lurpak one as well


Scorecast - Son 3.1 Tottenham Hotspur

Bentancur anytime scorer


Johnson (good young player) to score anytime for Forest

In it to win it !!! :ponce:


https://www.skysports.com/football/n-forest-vs-tottenham/464672
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 