oh yes, it's that time of the week again - time for headset to take on the bookies!!!
as is always the case a couple of gee-gees to kick start the weekend punting!!
Newmarket 15:15 - Manaccan 50p e/w
Newmarket 15.50 - Liverpool Knight 50p E/W
Not forgetting today's tricky treble - the big one again 3 draws!
Brentford Vs Everton
Brighton Vs Leeds
Aston Villa Vs West Ham
In it to win it folks!!!
** Important Notice - don't be lumping on Dyche to Sunderland - its like burning money - give it to charity instead
thank me later for that advice