Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
August 27, 2022, 09:15:20 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: headsets weekend moneyspinner  (Read 131 times)
0 Members and 1 Guest are viewing this topic.
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 5 902


View Profile
« on: Today at 07:41:48 AM »
oh yes, it's that time of the week again - time for headset to take on the bookies!!!


as is always the case a couple of gee-gees to kick start the weekend punting!!


Newmarket 15:15 - Manaccan 50p e/w

Newmarket 15.50 - Liverpool Knight 50p E/W



Not forgetting today's tricky treble - the big one again 3 draws!


Brentford Vs Everton

Brighton Vs Leeds

Aston Villa Vs West Ham


In it to win it folks!!!


** Important Notice - don't be lumping on Dyche to Sunderland - its like burning money - give it to charity instead     thank me later for that advice  :ponce:
Logged
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 5 902


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 11:38:57 AM »
sound of the headset with his first go at the bookies today!!

I fancy the mancs for a 2nd win of the week....no Ronaldo in starting 11 or slab head both benched again.



Scorecast Rashford 3-0 Man U.
Varane anytime scorer.



and the other game is the dirty Mackems to get beat come on the canaries!

Scorecast Hernandez - Norwich 2.0 win


id have loved to have gone for Man U and Mackem double defeat i just cant see it though...


i had a terrible week last week on the bookie front - thankfully I don't go big so don't lose big unlike some out there ..... Dyche to Sunderland where the fuck did that come from - the fucker is on about 7 million a year garden leave from Burnley - the mackems arent even worth that much - think & let you brain engage next time lad mcl



https://www.skysports.com/football/southampton-vs-manchester-united/live/464673
Logged
Gingerpig
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 109


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 12:21:02 PM »
Boro
Watford
Derby
Bradford
Tranmere  25-1


& the norm MC anytime  at 4s
Logged
The Anti fascists of today are the fascists of tomorrow
Gingerpig
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 109


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 06:25:48 PM »
Big MC delivers again
Logged
The Anti fascists of today are the fascists of tomorrow
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 5 902


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Today at 09:01:35 PM »
good call again Ginge  - he is your money man all right...


on a side note i see towrsy is riding the favorites again - how does he manage it....monkey


lets hope he gives us a value-for-money bet one day..... 20yrs and still asking 


Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 