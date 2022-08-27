oh yes, it's that time of the week again - time for headset to take on the bookies!!!as is always the case a couple of gee-gees to kick start the weekend punting!!Newmarket 15:15 - Manaccan 50p e/wNewmarket 15.50 - Liverpool Knight 50p E/WNot forgetting today's tricky treble - the big one again 3 draws!Brentford Vs EvertonBrighton Vs LeedsAston Villa Vs West HamIn it to win it folks!!!** Important Notice - don't be lumping on Dyche to Sunderland - its like burning money - give it to charity insteadthank me later for that advice

I fancy the mancs for a 2nd win of the week....no Ronaldo in starting 11 or slab head both benched again.







Scorecast Rashford 3-0 Man U.

Varane anytime scorer.







and the other game is the dirty Mackems to get beat come on the canaries!



Scorecast Hernandez - Norwich 2.0 win





id have loved to have gone for Man U and Mackem double defeat i just cant see it though...





i had a terrible week last week on the bookie front - thankfully I don't go big so don't lose big unlike some out there ..... Dyche to Sunderland where the fuck did that come from - the fucker is on about 7 million a year garden leave from Burnley - the mackems arent even worth that much - think & let you brain engage next time lad







https://www.skysports.com/football/southampton-vs-manchester-united/live/464673





