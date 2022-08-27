Silence is not an option': Police accuse those holding back information about the murder of nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel of 'protecting the killers' as officers bring in sniffer dogs and specialist anti-gang detectives in fresh hunt for evidence
a full week since the shooting and still nobody is charged with the little girls' murder - my guess they will have a few names in the frame but may well be lacking hard evidence to nail anyone for it,
they often say the first 24/48hrs is the big time scale in a murder job -
it's easy for the cops to blame joe public - it's the cops and wokies that have allowed these gangs to grow and become the force they are today... touch old skool policing was taken off the table by today's woke generation...
It's all box-ticking and pleasing the lefties these days and, not getting stuck into street/estate, organized gun, and knife crime..,/;,.
let's hope we get to read the right headline one morning - we've got the bastard!