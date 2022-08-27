Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Liverpool shooting: Second man, 33, arrested  (Read 102 times)
« on: August 27, 2022, 06:17:45 AM »
by gun cops over murder of tragic Olivia, 9, gunned down in her own home

the net seems to be closing in on the scum bag murdering bastard who has shot and killed the young lassy from Merseyside


https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/19631301/liverpool-shooting-olivia-second-arrest/
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 11:41:40 AM »
it looks to have spooked the Liverpool crime bosses underworld - all will be off on their jollies according to this report


Liverpool's gang bosses flee to their foreign villas as police crackdown on organized crime after the city was shattered by the murder of nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel


Still haven't go the killer like - it goes to show how tight nit and dangerous it is in that part of the country - it will get out if you grass - no doubt these big gang bosses have cops in the pocket too ... that's how tricky it is in that neck of the woods  for any grassing i would guess.

lets hope they get him off the streets soon

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-11153101/Liverpools-gang-bosses-flee-foreign-villas-Olivia-Pratt-Korbel-murder-police-crack-down.html
« Reply #2 on: Today at 09:50:12 AM »
Silence is not an option': Police accuse those holding back information about the murder of nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel of 'protecting the killers' as officers bring in sniffer dogs and specialist anti-gang detectives in fresh hunt for evidence



a full week since the shooting and still nobody is charged with the little girls' murder - my guess they will have a few names in the frame but may well be lacking hard evidence to nail anyone for it,


they often say the first 24/48hrs is the big time scale in a murder job -

it's easy for the cops to blame joe public - it's the cops and wokies that have allowed these gangs to grow and become the force they are today... touch old skool policing was taken off the table by today's woke generation...

It's all box-ticking and pleasing the lefties these days and, not getting stuck into street/estate, organized gun, and knife crime..,/;,.

let's hope we get to read the right headline one morning - we've got the bastard!



https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-11154797/Police-sniffer-dogs-scene-Olivias-murder-tell-public-silence-not-option.html
