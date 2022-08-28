Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
August 28, 2022, 02:00:43 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Liverpool shooting: Second man, 33, arrested  (Read 46 times)
0 Members and 2 Guests are viewing this topic.
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 5 917


View Profile
« on: Yesterday at 06:17:45 AM »
by gun cops over murder of tragic Olivia, 9, gunned down in her own home

the net seems to be closing in on the scum bag murdering bastard who has shot and killed the young lassy from Merseyside


https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/19631301/liverpool-shooting-olivia-second-arrest/
Logged
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 5 917


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 11:41:40 AM »
it looks to have spooked the Liverpool crime bosses underworld - all will be off on their jollies according to this report


Liverpool's gang bosses flee to their foreign villas as police crackdown on organized crime after the city was shattered by the murder of nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel


Still haven't go the killer like - it goes to show how tight nit and dangerous it is in that part of the country - it will get out if you grass - no doubt these big gang bosses have cops in the pocket too ... that's how tricky it is in that neck of the woods  for any grassing i would guess.

lets hope they get him off the streets soon

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-11153101/Liverpools-gang-bosses-flee-foreign-villas-Olivia-Pratt-Korbel-murder-police-crack-down.html
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 