by gun cops over murder of tragic Olivia, 9, gunned down in her own homethe net seems to be closing in on the scum bag murdering bastard who has shot and killed the young lassy from Merseyside

headset

Offline



Posts: 5 917





Posts: 5 917 Re: Liverpool shooting: Second man, 33, arrested « Reply #1 on: Today at 11:41:40 AM »





Liverpool's gang bosses flee to their foreign villas as police crackdown on organized crime after the city was shattered by the murder of nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel





Still haven't go the killer like - it goes to show how tight nit and dangerous it is in that part of the country - it will get out if you grass - no doubt these big gang bosses have cops in the pocket too ... that's how tricky it is in that neck of the woods for any grassing i would guess.



lets hope they get him off the streets soon



https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-11153101/Liverpools-gang-bosses-flee-foreign-villas-Olivia-Pratt-Korbel-murder-police-crack-down.html















it looks to have spooked the Liverpool crime bosses underworld - all will be off on their jollies according to this reportLiverpool's gang bosses flee to their foreign villas as police crackdown on organized crime after the city was shattered by the murder of nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-KorbelStill haven't go the killer like - it goes to show how tight nit and dangerous it is in that part of the country - it will get out if you grass - no doubt these big gang bosses have cops in the pocket too ... that's how tricky it is in that neck of the woods for any grassing i would guess.lets hope they get him off the streets soon Logged