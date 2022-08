headset

it comes to us all in the end but you do think heaven is not far away from the queen



at a great age but she has more or less disappeared from public appearance



what a milestone if she could be a bout for her 100th birthday.



fingers crossed and good health to all and just the queen.







GOD SAVE THE QUEEN



RULE BRITANNIA





https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/19630547/prince-charles-unusual-visit-queen-balmoral/







