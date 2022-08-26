Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
England roll South Africa for 151
« on: Today at 07:30:50 AM »
England close day one of second Test on 111-3, trailing South Africa by 40 after razing Proteas for 151; Zak Crawley battles to 17no from 77 balls and Jonny Bairstow makes unbeaten 38 after early wickets


a great start from the England bowling attack to skittle South Africa out - how often of late have we seen ourselves rolled over in our 1st innings

we buckled again a touch with the bat but today will tell us have we got that big first innings in us or will it be the same old same old England failing to make the most of a good start from the bowlers..

If we can't hit 250 minimum here I give up on as a test match batting unit - can we make the magic 350/400 though now thats test match batting.

I never like to see Root out early doors but when it happens it opens the door for someone else to bag the headlines...alot resting on Crawley, Bairstow and Stokes here with the bat - lets hope they perform with at least one big 100+ score... as always a big first session for both teams here..

CMON ENGLAND!


https://www.skysports.com/cricket/news/12123/12681083/england-roll-south-africa-for-151-on-day-one-of-second-test-before-zak-crawley-digs-in-as-wickets-fall
« Last Edit: Today at 07:38:22 AM by headset »
