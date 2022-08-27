headset

Annual asylum bill surges past £2billion





blimey that's a lot of poke - some might say pissed up the wall especially in these up-and-coming hard times for some going off the often outrage from OTR





I'm all for helping the needy but 2 billion fuck me that's a piss take - landing by dinghy or not!



the country can't be that skint pissing that type of money up the wall -





