August 27, 2022, 09:08:34 AM
Author Topic: Annual asylum bill surges past £2billion  (Read 147 times)
headset
Online Online

Posts: 5 897


« on: Yesterday at 06:43:39 AM »
as claims hit 20-year high... with the number receiving handouts up by 37% in just three months


blimey that's a lot of poke - some might say pissed up the wall especially in these up-and-coming hard times for some going off the often outrage from OTR monkey


I'm all for helping the needy but 2 billion fuck me that's a piss take - landing by dinghy or not!

the country can't be that skint pissing that type of money up the wall -


https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-11147113/Asylum-annual-bill-surges-past-2billion-claims-hit-20-year-high.html
Bernie
Offline Offline

Posts: 7 752


« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 09:20:04 AM »
Yes, you might think the left - who are screaming that everyone in the UK will either starve or freeze to death this winter - might have something to say on this cost, not to mention the pressure it puts on housing.

 sshhh
Rutters
Offline Offline

Posts: 851


« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 09:43:33 AM »
Housing, education, health, dental, justice, transport

In fact, what doesn't a dramatic increase in population and reduction in available public funding have an impact on?
Ben G
Offline Offline

Posts: 5 170



« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 12:19:50 PM »
But I thought they were all doctors, engineers and dentists?
Tory Cunt
Squarewheelbike
Offline Offline

Posts: 7 577


« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 12:38:03 PM »
Wasn't Brexit going to stop this?
Rutters
Offline Offline

Posts: 851


« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 03:23:20 PM »
How can Brexit stop people getting into dinghies?
Gingerpig
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 107


« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 09:26:22 PM »
Quote from: Bernie on Yesterday at 09:20:04 AM
Yes, you might think the left - who are screaming that everyone in the UK will either starve or freeze to death this winter - might have something to say on this cost, not to mention the pressure it puts on housing.

 sshhh


Total;y spot on
The Anti fascists of today are the fascists of tomorrow
Gingerpig
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 107


« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 09:28:31 PM »
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on Yesterday at 12:38:03 PM
Wasn't Brexit going to stop this?

They never answer this , ....or how many is enough ....

Lets see if he does !!!!, no kin whataboutery etc ..how many ?
The Anti fascists of today are the fascists of tomorrow
headset
Online Online

Posts: 5 897


« Reply #8 on: Today at 09:03:39 AM »
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on Yesterday at 12:38:03 PM
Wasn't Brexit going to stop this?


yes and so was the plane to Rwanda ---=---=_ = until some fucker or fuckers put a spanner in the works :ukfist:
