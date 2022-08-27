Welcome,
August 27, 2022, 09:08:34 AM
Annual asylum bill surges past £2billion
Topic: Annual asylum bill surges past £2billion (Read 147 times)
headset
Online
Posts: 5 897
Annual asylum bill surges past £2billion
«
on:
Yesterday
at 06:43:39 AM »
as claims hit 20-year high... with the number receiving handouts up by 37% in just three months
blimey that's a lot of poke - some might say pissed up the wall especially in these up-and-coming hard times for some going off the often outrage from OTR
I'm all for helping the needy but 2 billion fuck me that's a piss take - landing by dinghy or not!
the country can't be that skint pissing that type of money up the wall -
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-11147113/Asylum-annual-bill-surges-past-2billion-claims-hit-20-year-high.html
Logged
Bernie
Offline
Posts: 7 752
Re: Annual asylum bill surges past £2billion
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 09:20:04 AM »
Yes, you might think the left - who are screaming that everyone in the UK will either starve or freeze to death this winter - might have something to say on this cost, not to mention the pressure it puts on housing.
Logged
Rutters
Offline
Posts: 851
Re: Annual asylum bill surges past £2billion
«
Reply #2 on:
Yesterday
at 09:43:33 AM »
Housing, education, health, dental, justice, transport
In fact, what doesn't a dramatic increase in population and reduction in available public funding have an impact on?
Logged
Ben G
Mountain King
Offline
Posts: 5 170
Re: Annual asylum bill surges past £2billion
«
Reply #3 on:
Yesterday
at 12:19:50 PM »
But I thought they were all doctors, engineers and dentists?
Logged
Tory Cunt
Squarewheelbike
Offline
Posts: 7 577
Re: Annual asylum bill surges past £2billion
«
Reply #4 on:
Yesterday
at 12:38:03 PM »
Wasn't Brexit going to stop this?
Logged
Rutters
Offline
Posts: 851
Re: Annual asylum bill surges past £2billion
«
Reply #5 on:
Yesterday
at 03:23:20 PM »
How can Brexit stop people getting into dinghies?
Logged
Gingerpig
Offline
Posts: 1 107
Re: Annual asylum bill surges past £2billion
«
Reply #6 on:
Yesterday
at 09:26:22 PM »
Quote from: Bernie on
Yesterday
at 09:20:04 AM
Yes, you might think the left - who are screaming that everyone in the UK will either starve or freeze to death this winter - might have something to say on this cost, not to mention the pressure it puts on housing.
Total;y spot on
Logged
The Anti fascists of today are the fascists of tomorrow
Gingerpig
Offline
Posts: 1 107
Re: Annual asylum bill surges past £2billion
«
Reply #7 on:
Yesterday
at 09:28:31 PM »
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on
Yesterday
at 12:38:03 PM
Wasn't Brexit going to stop this?
They never answer this , ....or how many is enough ....
Lets see if he does !!!!, no kin whataboutery etc ..how many ?
Logged
The Anti fascists of today are the fascists of tomorrow
headset
Online
Posts: 5 897
Re: Annual asylum bill surges past £2billion
«
Reply #8 on:
Today
at 09:03:39 AM »
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on
Yesterday
at 12:38:03 PM
Wasn't Brexit going to stop this?
yes and so was the plane to Rwanda ---=---=_ = until some fucker or fuckers put a spanner in the works
Logged
