as claims hit 20-year high... with the number receiving handouts up by 37% in just three months
blimey that's a lot of poke - some might say pissed up the wall especially in these up-and-coming hard times for some going off the often outrage from OTR
I'm all for helping the needy but 2 billion fuck me that's a piss take - landing by dinghy or not!
the country can't be that skint pissing that type of money up the wall - https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-11147113/Asylum-annual-bill-surges-past-2billion-claims-hit-20-year-high.html