Author Topic: Truss unveils plans to beat energy crisis  (Read 171 times)
Tory leadership favourite 'will give multi-billion bailout to hardest-hit families' as price cap rockets to £3,500-a-year from TODAY and reveals she will hold emergency budget DAYS after entering No10 if she wins


I'm sure the handouts will please the peasants from OTR on moon head land who are forever pleading poverty the poor bastards I do have sympathy for them on this occasion.



i happen to agree with comments section - handouts a great but let's put a stop to these fat cats who own these companies making the profits they do - make money of course that's the name of the game in business but limit the profit margin in some way


https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-11147209/Liz-Truss-vows-emergency-budget-provide-support-families-Prime-Minister.html#comments



 
So this means money will go to those on "bennies"........and fuck all to the middles classes.  :gaz:
How about putting the arm on the utility companies to stop them taking the piss. The effect on business is not to be forgotten. There is a plant in Billingham uses more gas than  Birmingham.
This all dates back to Thatch flogging of the family silver, and whilst there's a Tory Gov't in power no one is going to admit, not what an almighty fuck up it was, but what a brilliant plan it was for the rich to get even richer at the expense of the "plebs" and keep doing it forever to keep their vile offspring in nectar. Now we find ourselves in a mess that a previous generation happily went along with creating for the benefits of nice greenhouses and a caravan! After quite a long time in hospital and recouperating, I'm about to move into a new (to me) flat. It's all very nice, good for buses and with stunning views over West London. It's a Council Flat, a rare thing these days, but I look back and remember how 40 odd years ago, I was out there protesting against Thatcher and her said flogging off of family silver, the condemnation of worker's in the NHS, AND the release of Council Housing stock to bloat and inflate the housing market. I take no smug pride in that, I just wished more people had listened to us back in the day, and the opportunity that has been given to me to see out my days was available to everyone.
HEAT'S ON, LIZ Liz Truss energy bill help plan will save you just £11  despite costs soaring to a crippling £3,549


i hope she is having a giraffe...

this energy carry-on needs sorting - not everyone will be on the bones of the arse but it's still an absolute disgrace to see things rise like they have for joe public skint or not.. red or blue at the polling station.


https://www.thesun.co.uk/money/19630631/liz-truss-energy-bill-plan/
I think we are heading for unrest unless a massive bailout is underway for folk and business alike. Doesnt matter who is in charge either as this is a global problem.
  It doesn't help when multi millionaire Zahawi talks about rationing household spending ffs.
  Energy now has to be subsidised at the top level and NOT handouts until prices ease.
   This effects everyone and not just those at the lower end.
