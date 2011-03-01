Squarewheelbike

Re: Truss unveils plans to beat energy crisis « Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 06:06:49 PM » This all dates back to Thatch flogging of the family silver, and whilst there's a Tory Gov't in power no one is going to admit, not what an almighty fuck up it was, but what a brilliant plan it was for the rich to get even richer at the expense of the "plebs" and keep doing it forever to keep their vile offspring in nectar. Now we find ourselves in a mess that a previous generation happily went along with creating for the benefits of nice greenhouses and a caravan! After quite a long time in hospital and recouperating, I'm about to move into a new (to me) flat. It's all very nice, good for buses and with stunning views over West London. It's a Council Flat, a rare thing these days, but I look back and remember how 40 odd years ago, I was out there protesting against Thatcher and her said flogging off of family silver, the condemnation of worker's in the NHS, AND the release of Council Housing stock to bloat and inflate the housing market. I take no smug pride in that, I just wished more people had listened to us back in the day, and the opportunity that has been given to me to see out my days was available to everyone.