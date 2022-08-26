headset

i had big hopes for Wood at one point - he did get turned over once or twice



he is playing first-team football so I can buy into his move to Swansea if that was not on the table at boro - whether he proves to be a hit at Swansea remains to be seen..



Boro to one side i wish the lad well in his career - its a big move in some respects going to Wales at his age so fair play to him..





returning to your old club for the first time - will he have a stinker or play a blinder if starts on Saturday





