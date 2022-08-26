Welcome,
August 26, 2022, 10:54:46 PM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
T33 SDR
Author
Topic: T33 SDR (Read 118 times)
Stoxman
T33 SDR
Yesterday
at 11:08:44 AM »
West Brom fan here in peace.
A great mate of mine died recently. Way too early and leaving a young family. Im helping out dealing with some of the mountain of things that have to be dealt with after.
He was a massive Boro fan and had the registration T33 SDR. I know that hed have loved for it to go to a fellow Boro fan. Can you kindly get in touch if youd be interested in bidding for this please.
Good luck for the season.
Kind regards
Al
Stoxman
Re: T33 SDR
Today
at 09:28:32 PM »
Dear all,
Thanks for the private messages. Very much appreciated.
Ive set up an eBay auction for the ultimate Teesider registration plate. Let me know if you have any questions.
https://www.ebay.co.uk/itm/234673725102
Kind regards
Al
