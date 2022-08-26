Stoxman

T33 SDR « on: Yesterday at 11:08:44 AM » West Brom fan here in peace.



A great mate of mine died recently. Way too early and leaving a young family. Im helping out dealing with some of the mountain of things that have to be dealt with after.



He was a massive Boro fan and had the registration T33 SDR. I know that hed have loved for it to go to a fellow Boro fan. Can you kindly get in touch if youd be interested in bidding for this please.



Good luck for the season.



Kind regards



Al