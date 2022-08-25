Welcome,
August 25, 2022, 12:44:56 PM
T33 SDR
Topic: T33 SDR
Stoxman
T33 SDR
West Brom fan here in peace.
A great mate of mine died recently. Way too early and leaving a young family. Im helping out dealing with some of the mountain of things that have to be dealt with after.
He was a massive Boro fan and had the registration T33 SDR. I know that hed have loved for it to go to a fellow Boro fan. Can you kindly get in touch if youd be interested in bidding for this please.
Good luck for the season.
Kind regards
Al
