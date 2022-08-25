Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: T33 SDR  (Read 24 times)
Today at 11:08:44 AM
West Brom fan here in peace. 

A great mate of mine died recently. Way too early and leaving a young family.  Im helping out dealing with some of the mountain of things that have to be dealt with after.

He was a massive Boro fan and had the registration T33 SDR.   I know that hed have loved for it to go to a fellow Boro fan.  Can you kindly get in touch if youd be interested in bidding for this please.

Good luck for the season.

Kind regards

Al
