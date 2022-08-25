Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
August 25, 2022
Chris Wilder looks to spin the system maybe!
Today at 08:30:52 AM
Chris Wilder's system change hints and why only minor tweaks, if any, are needed at Middlesbrough

Chris Wilder hinted he might change his tactics is Middlesbrough don't start getting results


a slow/poor start whatever you want to call it - i always say this no club should enjoy sitting in the bottom 3 at any stage of a season once a ball had been kicked.

its still not a panicky time ... that for me will start to emerge once the window has shut and we are still winless for example as we eat into September for example..

Swansea and Watford to come first before the dirty Mackems land on Teesside - we need to be giving them it - no pun intended that's for sure... :mido:


https://www.gazettelive.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/chris-wilders-system-change-middlesbrough-24836787
