Author Topic: Benjamin Mendy told woman dont worry, its small  (Read 42 times)
0 Members and 3 Guests are viewing this topic.
headset
MENDY 'RAPE RAP' Benjamin Mendy told woman dont worry, its small before raping her at his mansion


FFS - if that's whats gone on  what a monster to women he must be


https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/19578557/benjamin-mendy-court-rape-trial-mansion/
Rutters
20 seconds!!
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Bragger
Rutters
Seriously though...if this guy's going to lose his liberty I hope it's based on evidence rather than just claims.
