Cristiano Ronaldo wants to buy and demolish golf club « on: Today at 07:25:37 AM »





it goes to show what money can do for you..



it looks like he has some mansion on the build i will give him that.



it's going to end on a sour note at Mn Utd for him IMO



that said he has had some career and bagged some money along with it - you cant knock him for that side of things



having done in a number countries he is the goat for me only behind Maradona in my lifetime







https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/19607936/cristiano-ronaldo-demolish-golf-club/





