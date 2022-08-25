Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
August 25, 2022
Author Topic: Liverpool shooting: Career criminal who was intended target of gunman  (Read 49 times)
who killed Olivia REFUSING to help cops...

a truly disgusting act and killing of a young girl.

i get and understand the cry for help from the public on this occasion.

but it also smacks of how shit the cops are in the UK when they need help in the search for a murderer

they will get him in the end but equally, i would have expected him to be in custody by now...

some of these northwest gangs are lawless - so I can see the concern for anyone that might grass and it got out





https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/19608315/target-olivia-killer-refusing-help-cops/







Probably the most sickening thing about the whole thing, is the fact that his mates who came to pick him up and get him to hospital, left the little girl to bleed to death!
