headset

Offline



Posts: 5 861





Posts: 5 861 Liverpool shooting: Career criminal who was intended target of gunman « on: Today at 06:51:51 AM »



a truly disgusting act and killing of a young girl.



i get and understand the cry for help from the public on this occasion.



but it also smacks of how shit the cops are in the UK when they need help in the search for a murderer



they will get him in the end but equally, i would have expected him to be in custody by now...



some of these northwest gangs are lawless - so I can see the concern for anyone that might grass and it got out











https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/19608315/target-olivia-killer-refusing-help-cops/















https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/19608315/target-olivia-killer-refusing-help-cops/







who killed Olivia REFUSING to help cops...a truly disgusting act and killing of a young girl.i get and understand the cry for help from the public on this occasion.but it also smacks of how shit the cops are in the UK when they need help in the search for a murdererthey will get him in the end but equally, i would have expected him to be in custody by now...some of these northwest gangs are lawless - so I can see the concern for anyone that might grass and it got out Logged