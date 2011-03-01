Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
August 23, 2022, 09:25:49 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Record migrants crossed the Channel yesterday  (Read 94 times)
0 Members and 3 Guests are viewing this topic.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 17 814



View Profile
« on: Today at 01:13:36 PM »
Just think if we hadnt taken control of our borders.
Logged
calamity
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 8 605

Crabamity


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 01:35:12 PM »
I don't see this as any justification for gloating to be honest. The situation is desperate for so many different reasons that everyone should have an interest in getting control of it.

The obvious counterpoint to your argument is that the French are very clearly taking the piss now when it comes to attempting to fix this problem. The "coincidence" of rising numbers after Brexit is too convenient to ignore. Whether you agree with Brexit or not the French are not your friend, neither is the majority of Europe.
Logged
Squarewheelbike
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 7 573


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 02:30:16 PM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Today at 01:13:36 PM
Just think if we hadnt taken control of our borders.

I think that big red bus should have said, "Vote Brexit, then it will always be someone else's fault!"
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 17 814



View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 02:39:52 PM »
Quote from: calamity on Today at 01:35:12 PM
I don't see this as any justification for gloating to be honest. The situation is desperate for so many different reasons that everyone should have an interest in getting control of it.

The obvious counterpoint to your argument is that the French are very clearly taking the piss now when it comes to attempting to fix this problem. The "coincidence" of rising numbers after Brexit is too convenient to ignore. Whether you agree with Brexit or not the French are not your friend, neither is the majority of Europe.

Hold on a second, I'd be stunned if one of the big factors in voting leave was so that we stopped this, by having our own control. I think it's valid to take the bloody piss as the big brexit promises are shown for what they are. I'm certain much of Europe care little for us, especially after we told our biggest market to fuck right off; why should they? Why *should* the French spend zillions trying to stop migrants? We've got it, no problem.
Logged
Snoozy
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 647


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Today at 03:08:27 PM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Today at 02:39:52 PM
Quote from: calamity on Today at 01:35:12 PM
I don't see this as any justification for gloating to be honest. The situation is desperate for so many different reasons that everyone should have an interest in getting control of it.

The obvious counterpoint to your argument is that the French are very clearly taking the piss now when it comes to attempting to fix this problem. The "coincidence" of rising numbers after Brexit is too convenient to ignore. Whether you agree with Brexit or not the French are not your friend, neither is the majority of Europe.

Hold on a second, I'd be stunned if one of the big factors in voting leave was so that we stopped this, by having our own control. I think it's valid to take the bloody piss as the big brexit promises are shown for what they are. I'm certain much of Europe care little for us, especially after we told our biggest market to fuck right off; why should they? Why *should* the French spend zillions trying to stop migrants? We've got it, no problem.

Oh I dont know. Maybe to stop people dying enroute
Logged
Rutters
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 843


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Today at 07:21:28 PM »
People were told 'vote for us and we'll control your borders' ...so they voted for them

They won but failed to control the borders so people looked for a viable alternative.

They see the opposition waving 'Migrants Welcome' banners  souey
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 