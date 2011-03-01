calamity

Posts: 8 605Crabamity Re: Record migrants crossed the Channel yesterday « Reply #1 on: Today at 01:35:12 PM » I don't see this as any justification for gloating to be honest. The situation is desperate for so many different reasons that everyone should have an interest in getting control of it.



The obvious counterpoint to your argument is that the French are very clearly taking the piss now when it comes to attempting to fix this problem. The "coincidence" of rising numbers after Brexit is too convenient to ignore. Whether you agree with Brexit or not the French are not your friend, neither is the majority of Europe. Logged

Bob End and his Sexy Bitch

Hold on a second, I'd be stunned if one of the big factors in voting leave was so that we stopped this, by having our own control. I think it's valid to take the bloody piss as the big brexit promises are shown for what they are. I'm certain much of Europe care little for us, especially after we told our biggest market to fuck right off; why should they? Why *should* the French spend zillions trying to stop migrants? We've got it, no problem.

Snoozy:

Oh I dont know. Maybe to stop people dying enroute