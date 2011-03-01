Welcome,
Record migrants crossed the Channel yesterday
Author
Topic: Record migrants crossed the Channel yesterday (Read 15 times)
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Record migrants crossed the Channel yesterday
«
on:
Today
at 01:13:36 PM »
Just think if we hadnt taken control of our borders.
calamity
Re: Record migrants crossed the Channel yesterday
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 01:35:12 PM »
I don't see this as any justification for gloating to be honest. The situation is desperate for so many different reasons that everyone should have an interest in getting control of it.
The obvious counterpoint to your argument is that the French are very clearly taking the piss now when it comes to attempting to fix this problem. The "coincidence" of rising numbers after Brexit is too convenient to ignore. Whether you agree with Brexit or not the French are not your friend, neither is the majority of Europe.
Squarewheelbike
Re: Record migrants crossed the Channel yesterday
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 02:30:16 PM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on
Today
at 01:13:36 PM
Just think if we hadnt taken control of our borders.
I think that big red bus should have said, "Vote Brexit, then it will always be someone else's fault!"
