August 24, 2022, 07:24:48 PM
Author Topic: Grassing  (Read 320 times)
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« on: Yesterday at 01:09:44 PM »
Little girl killed in Liverpool. This revulsion of a grass is put forward by criminals; we can change our society by telling these twats to fuck off. Phone the police, work with them to clean up ur cities/estates. You are been taken for mugs by bad people
Logged
calamity
Crabamity


« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 01:37:00 PM »
Problem with grassing is the police these days, and the old "community leaders" who would have got a grip of these arseholes, are now no longer there to help and protect.

Everyone should grass, without question, many are afraid and rightly so. Far too many criminals act with impunity, not least the "penis chopping" crew that pop up in various locations.
Logged
Squarewheelbike
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 02:27:12 PM »
I always found the whole "grass" thing a bit bizarre. My Auld Fella was a Teacher and had so many tales of some of his less charming charges over the years. One lad got sent down and next day he was called early by the Police to say there had been a break in and a vandalised classroom. He got there and found the classroom that had been vandalised, which by coincidence was the form the lad who got sent down was in. So there in bright red letters of about 3' high were the words, "Ha ha ha, he he he, you caught my Brother but you won't catch me!" As the younger sibling was being dragged off by the coppers he was letting the whole playground know the fate that would befall whoever "grassed" him up. Another lad swearing a fate worse than death for whoever grassed him up for a burglary, seemed oblivious to that fact that by putting his loot in a wheelbarrow and nicking that too was sealing his own fate. Didn't take long for the police long to follow the trail of wheel and foot prints through the snow to his house!
Logged
Bernie
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 02:27:44 PM »
The whole "Grassing" this is fucking pathetic.

Reporting crime is never ever wrong.
Logged
Big Bad Eugene

Online Online

« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 04:07:36 PM »
Quote from: Bernie on Yesterday at 02:27:44 PM
The whole "Grassing" this is fucking pathetic.

Reporting crime is never ever wrong.

Remember when you got grassed on and you had to say sorry  BLM
Logged
Bernie
« Reply #5 on: Today at 07:57:47 AM »
Quote from: Big Bad Eugene on Yesterday at 04:07:36 PM
Quote from: Bernie on Yesterday at 02:27:44 PM
The whole "Grassing" this is fucking pathetic.

Reporting crime is never ever wrong.

Remember when you got grassed on and you had to say sorry  BLM

I don't partake in it myself, but i believe the idea behind trolling is to make your comment either funny or hurtful. Unfortunately your attempt hits neither target, but if it helps you to feel better about yourself then i'm happy to indulge you.
Logged
Big Bad Eugene

« Reply #6 on: Today at 11:52:17 AM »
Quote from: Bernie on Today at 07:57:47 AM
Quote from: Big Bad Eugene on Yesterday at 04:07:36 PM
Quote from: Bernie on Yesterday at 02:27:44 PM
The whole "Grassing" this is fucking pathetic.

Reporting crime is never ever wrong.

Remember when you got grassed on and you had to say sorry  BLM

I don't partake in it myself, but i believe the idea behind trolling is to make your comment either funny or hurtful. Unfortunately your attempt hits neither target, but if it helps you to feel better about yourself then i'm happy to indulge you.

Lets have it right Bernie, you dropped your arse big time because what you said was construed as racist by many, it wasnt. You simply questioned why somebody was given a certain role and if their religion/ethnicity had anything to do with it. Box ticking we could call it. You should have held your own when challenged but instead you ran away like the cowardly cuckold you really are. We dont all have big balls mate dont worry. Eugene will protect you son.
Logged
Bernie
« Reply #7 on: Today at 01:26:41 PM »
Quote from: Big Bad Eugene on Today at 11:52:17 AM
Quote from: Bernie on Today at 07:57:47 AM
Quote from: Big Bad Eugene on Yesterday at 04:07:36 PM
Quote from: Bernie on Yesterday at 02:27:44 PM
The whole "Grassing" this is fucking pathetic.

Reporting crime is never ever wrong.

Remember when you got grassed on and you had to say sorry  BLM

I don't partake in it myself, but i believe the idea behind trolling is to make your comment either funny or hurtful. Unfortunately your attempt hits neither target, but if it helps you to feel better about yourself then i'm happy to indulge you.

Lets have it right Bernie, you dropped your arse big time because what you said was construed as racist by many, it wasnt. You simply questioned why somebody was given a certain role and if their religion/ethnicity had anything to do with it. Box ticking we could call it. You should have held your own when challenged but instead you ran away like the cowardly cuckold you really are. We dont all have big balls mate dont worry. Eugene will protect you son.

Thanks - it's good to know you are looking out for me. It means a lot.
Logged
Big Bad Eugene

« Reply #8 on: Today at 02:52:05 PM »
Quote from: Bernie on Today at 01:26:41 PM
Quote from: Big Bad Eugene on Today at 11:52:17 AM
Quote from: Bernie on Today at 07:57:47 AM
Quote from: Big Bad Eugene on Yesterday at 04:07:36 PM
Quote from: Bernie on Yesterday at 02:27:44 PM
The whole "Grassing" this is fucking pathetic.

Reporting crime is never ever wrong.

Remember when you got grassed on and you had to say sorry  BLM

I don't partake in it myself, but i believe the idea behind trolling is to make your comment either funny or hurtful. Unfortunately your attempt hits neither target, but if it helps you to feel better about yourself then i'm happy to indulge you.

Lets have it right Bernie, you dropped your arse big time because what you said was construed as racist by many, it wasnt. You simply questioned why somebody was given a certain role and if their religion/ethnicity had anything to do with it. Box ticking we could call it. You should have held your own when challenged but instead you ran away like the cowardly cuckold you really are. We dont all have big balls mate dont worry. Eugene will protect you son.

Thanks - it's good to know you are looking out for me. It means a lot.


Just stop be a fucking fanny me owld chyna fruit and yall be reet kidda
Logged
Bernie
« Reply #9 on: Today at 03:13:56 PM »
Quote from: Big Bad Eugene on Today at 02:52:05 PM
Quote from: Bernie on Today at 01:26:41 PM
Quote from: Big Bad Eugene on Today at 11:52:17 AM
Quote from: Bernie on Today at 07:57:47 AM
Quote from: Big Bad Eugene on Yesterday at 04:07:36 PM
Quote from: Bernie on Yesterday at 02:27:44 PM
The whole "Grassing" this is fucking pathetic.

Reporting crime is never ever wrong.

Remember when you got grassed on and you had to say sorry  BLM

I don't partake in it myself, but i believe the idea behind trolling is to make your comment either funny or hurtful. Unfortunately your attempt hits neither target, but if it helps you to feel better about yourself then i'm happy to indulge you.

Lets have it right Bernie, you dropped your arse big time because what you said was construed as racist by many, it wasnt. You simply questioned why somebody was given a certain role and if their religion/ethnicity had anything to do with it. Box ticking we could call it. You should have held your own when challenged but instead you ran away like the cowardly cuckold you really are. We dont all have big balls mate dont worry. Eugene will protect you son.

Thanks - it's good to know you are looking out for me. It means a lot.


Just stop be a fucking fanny me owld chyna fruit and yall be reet kidda

Speaking of being a fanny........are you brave enough to reveal your previous name on here? Or are you still 
Logged
Big Bad Eugene

« Reply #10 on: Today at 04:33:54 PM »
Quote from: Bernie on Today at 03:13:56 PM
Quote from: Big Bad Eugene on Today at 02:52:05 PM
Quote from: Bernie on Today at 01:26:41 PM
Quote from: Big Bad Eugene on Today at 11:52:17 AM
Quote from: Bernie on Today at 07:57:47 AM
Quote from: Big Bad Eugene on Yesterday at 04:07:36 PM
Quote from: Bernie on Yesterday at 02:27:44 PM
The whole "Grassing" this is fucking pathetic.

Reporting crime is never ever wrong.

Says the bloke whos had his arse handed to him on many occasion. You may have known me as the crab 🦀🦀🦀🦀🦀🦀🦀🦀🦀🦀

Remember when you got grassed on and you had to say sorry  BLM

I don't partake in it myself, but i believe the idea behind trolling is to make your comment either funny or hurtful. Unfortunately your attempt hits neither target, but if it helps you to feel better about yourself then i'm happy to indulge you.

Lets have it right Bernie, you dropped your arse big time because what you said was construed as racist by many, it wasnt. You simply questioned why somebody was given a certain role and if their religion/ethnicity had anything to do with it. Box ticking we could call it. You should have held your own when challenged but instead you ran away like the cowardly cuckold you really are. We dont all have big balls mate dont worry. Eugene will protect you son.

Thanks - it's good to know you are looking out for me. It means a lot.


Just stop be a fucking fanny me owld chyna fruit and yall be reet kidda

Speaking of being a fanny........are you brave enough to reveal your previous name on here? Or are you still 
Logged
Bernie
« Reply #11 on: Today at 05:54:52 PM »
Quote from: Big Bad Eugene on Today at 04:33:54 PM
Quote from: Bernie on Today at 03:13:56 PM
Quote from: Big Bad Eugene on Today at 02:52:05 PM
Quote from: Bernie on Today at 01:26:41 PM
Quote from: Big Bad Eugene on Today at 11:52:17 AM
Quote from: Bernie on Today at 07:57:47 AM
Quote from: Big Bad Eugene on Yesterday at 04:07:36 PM
Quote from: Bernie on Yesterday at 02:27:44 PM
The whole "Grassing" this is fucking pathetic.

Reporting crime is never ever wrong.

Says the bloke whos had his arse handed to him on many occasion. You may have known me as the crab 🦀🦀🦀🦀🦀🦀🦀🦀🦀🦀

Remember when you got grassed on and you had to say sorry  BLM

I don't partake in it myself, but i believe the idea behind trolling is to make your comment either funny or hurtful. Unfortunately your attempt hits neither target, but if it helps you to feel better about yourself then i'm happy to indulge you.

Lets have it right Bernie, you dropped your arse big time because what you said was construed as racist by many, it wasnt. You simply questioned why somebody was given a certain role and if their religion/ethnicity had anything to do with it. Box ticking we could call it. You should have held your own when challenged but instead you ran away like the cowardly cuckold you really are. We dont all have big balls mate dont worry. Eugene will protect you son.

Thanks - it's good to know you are looking out for me. It means a lot.


Just stop be a fucking fanny me owld chyna fruit and yall be reet kidda

Speaking of being a fanny........are you brave enough to reveal your previous name on here? Or are you still 

With all the accounts you've had i would have thought you might have learned to use the quote function by now.
Logged
