Re: Grassing « Reply #8 on: Today at 02:52:05 PM » Quote from: Bernie on Today at 01:26:41 PM Quote from: Big Bad Eugene on Today at 11:52:17 AM Quote from: Bernie on Today at 07:57:47 AM Quote from: Big Bad Eugene on Yesterday at 04:07:36 PM Quote from: Bernie on Yesterday at 02:27:44 PM The whole "Grassing" this is fucking pathetic.



Reporting crime is never ever wrong.



Remember when you got grassed on and you had to say sorry

Remember when you got grassed on and you had to say sorry

I don't partake in it myself, but i believe the idea behind trolling is to make your comment either funny or hurtful. Unfortunately your attempt hits neither target, but if it helps you to feel better about yourself then i'm happy to indulge you.

I don't partake in it myself, but i believe the idea behind trolling is to make your comment either funny or hurtful. Unfortunately your attempt hits neither target, but if it helps you to feel better about yourself then i'm happy to indulge you.

Lets have it right Bernie, you dropped your arse big time because what you said was construed as racist by many, it wasnt. You simply questioned why somebody was given a certain role and if their religion/ethnicity had anything to do with it. Box ticking we could call it. You should have held your own when challenged but instead you ran away like the cowardly cuckold you really are. We dont all have big balls mate dont worry. Eugene will protect you son.

Lets have it right Bernie, you dropped your arse big time because what you said was construed as racist by many, it wasnt. You simply questioned why somebody was given a certain role and if their religion/ethnicity had anything to do with it. Box ticking we could call it. You should have held your own when challenged but instead you ran away like the cowardly cuckold you really are. We dont all have big balls mate dont worry. Eugene will protect you son.

Thanks - it's good to know you are looking out for me. It means a lot.



Thanks - it's good to know you are looking out for me. It means a lot.

Just stop be a fucking fanny me owld chyna fruit and yall be reet kidda Just stop be a fucking fanny me owld chyna fruit and yall be reet kidda