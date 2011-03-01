Welcome,
August 23, 2022, 09:25:42 PM
Grassing
Author
Topic: Grassing (Read 138 times)
0 Members and 2 Guests are viewing this topic.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Offline
Posts: 17 814
Grassing
«
on:
Today
at 01:09:44 PM »
Little girl killed in Liverpool. This revulsion of a grass is put forward by criminals; we can change our society by telling these twats to fuck off. Phone the police, work with them to clean up ur cities/estates. You are been taken for mugs by bad people
Logged
calamity
Offline
Posts: 8 605
Crabamity
Re: Grassing
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 01:37:00 PM »
Problem with grassing is the police these days, and the old "community leaders" who would have got a grip of these arseholes, are now no longer there to help and protect.
Everyone should grass, without question, many are afraid and rightly so. Far too many criminals act with impunity, not least the "penis chopping" crew that pop up in various locations.
Logged
Squarewheelbike
Offline
Posts: 7 573
Re: Grassing
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 02:27:12 PM »
I always found the whole "grass" thing a bit bizarre. My Auld Fella was a Teacher and had so many tales of some of his less charming charges over the years. One lad got sent down and next day he was called early by the Police to say there had been a break in and a vandalised classroom. He got there and found the classroom that had been vandalised, which by coincidence was the form the lad who got sent down was in. So there in bright red letters of about 3' high were the words, "Ha ha ha, he he he, you caught my Brother but you won't catch me!" As the younger sibling was being dragged off by the coppers he was letting the whole playground know the fate that would befall whoever "grassed" him up. Another lad swearing a fate worse than death for whoever grassed him up for a burglary, seemed oblivious to that fact that by putting his loot in a wheelbarrow and nicking that too was sealing his own fate. Didn't take long for the police long to follow the trail of wheel and foot prints through the snow to his house!
Logged
Bernie
Offline
Posts: 7 744
Re: Grassing
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 02:27:44 PM »
The whole "Grassing" this is fucking pathetic.
Reporting crime is never ever wrong.
Logged
Big Bad Eugene
Online
Posts: 31
Re: Grassing
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 04:07:36 PM »
Quote from: Bernie on
Today
at 02:27:44 PM
The whole "Grassing" this is fucking pathetic.
Reporting crime is never ever wrong.
Remember when you got grassed on and you had to say sorry
Logged
