August 23, 2022, 02:32:02 PM
Author Topic: Grassing  (Read 28 times)
Priv, Bernie and 3 Guests are viewing this topic.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« on: Today at 01:09:44 PM »
Little girl killed in Liverpool. This revulsion of a grass is put forward by criminals; we can change our society by telling these twats to fuck off. Phone the police, work with them to clean up ur cities/estates. You are been taken for mugs by bad people
calamity
Crabamity


« Reply #1 on: Today at 01:37:00 PM »
Problem with grassing is the police these days, and the old "community leaders" who would have got a grip of these arseholes, are now no longer there to help and protect.

Everyone should grass, without question, many are afraid and rightly so. Far too many criminals act with impunity, not least the "penis chopping" crew that pop up in various locations.
Squarewheelbike
« Reply #2 on: Today at 02:27:12 PM »
I always found the whole "grass" thing a bit bizarre. My Auld Fella was a Teacher and had so many tales of some of his less charming charges over the years. One lad got sent down and next day he was called early by the Police to say there had been a break in and a vandalised classroom. He got there and found the classroom that had been vandalised, which by coincidence was the form the lad who got sent down was in. So there in bright red letters of about 3' high were the words, "Ha ha ha, he he he, you caught my Brother but you won't catch me!" As the younger sibling was being dragged off by the coppers he was letting the whole playground know the fate that would befall whoever "grassed" him up. Another lad swearing a fate worse than death for whoever grassed him up for a burglary, seemed oblivious to that fact that by putting his loot in a wheelbarrow and nicking that too was sealing his own fate. Didn't take long for the police long to follow the trail of wheel and foot prints through the snow to his house!
Bernie
« Reply #3 on: Today at 02:27:44 PM »
The whole "Grassing" this is fucking pathetic.

Reporting crime is never ever wrong.
