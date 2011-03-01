Squarewheelbike

Re: Grassing « Reply #2 on: Today at 02:27:12 PM » I always found the whole "grass" thing a bit bizarre. My Auld Fella was a Teacher and had so many tales of some of his less charming charges over the years. One lad got sent down and next day he was called early by the Police to say there had been a break in and a vandalised classroom. He got there and found the classroom that had been vandalised, which by coincidence was the form the lad who got sent down was in. So there in bright red letters of about 3' high were the words, "Ha ha ha, he he he, you caught my Brother but you won't catch me!" As the younger sibling was being dragged off by the coppers he was letting the whole playground know the fate that would befall whoever "grassed" him up. Another lad swearing a fate worse than death for whoever grassed him up for a burglary, seemed oblivious to that fact that by putting his loot in a wheelbarrow and nicking that too was sealing his own fate. Didn't take long for the police long to follow the trail of wheel and foot prints through the snow to his house!