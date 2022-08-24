Welcome,
August 24, 2022, 07:24:42 PM
News:
New Game of Thrones thingy
Author
Topic: New Game of Thrones thingy
Ben G
New Game of Thrones thingy
«
on:
Yesterday
Yesterday at 08:07:30 AM
Very decent start to the series !
Dr Who banging a hooker from behind too
Gingerpig
Re: New Game of Thrones thingy
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
Today at 05:42:24 PM
It did go back to its basics after the shambles that GOT ended up , tennant will be a nut job, which is good
