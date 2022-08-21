MF(c) DOOM

Offline



Posts: 4 740







Posts: 4 740

Re: RIP David Spike Armstrong. « Reply #1 on: August 21, 2022, 10:18:26 PM » My first Ayresome hero. Ridiculous to think he played 358 consecutive games. Whether thats because the game was played at a more pedestrian pace back then I dont know but it will never happen again, RIP Spike