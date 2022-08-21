Welcome,
August 23, 2022, 09:25:36 PM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
RIP David Spike Armstrong.
Author
Topic: RIP David Spike Armstrong. (Read 210 times)
Ben G
Bill Buxton
RIP David Spike Armstrong.
A true servant of Middlesbrough FC. If only we had a player with his guts and staying power now. Great player for Boro. Thanks for all the great memories.
MF(c) DOOM
Re: RIP David Spike Armstrong.
My first Ayresome hero. Ridiculous to think he played 358 consecutive games. Whether thats because the game was played at a more pedestrian pace back then I dont know but it will never happen again, RIP Spike
Ben G
Mountain King
Re: RIP David Spike Armstrong.
Very much a club legend.
Tory Cunt
Bernie
Re: RIP David Spike Armstrong.
Legend RIP
Tom_Trinder
Re: RIP David Spike Armstrong.
Old school footballer, the like we will never see again.
RIP Spike.
Bud Wiser
Bausor OUT!!!
Re: RIP David Spike Armstrong.
41 & 1/2 years since he moved on and I've yet to see a better player pull on a Middlesbrough shirt.
