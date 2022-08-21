Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: RIP David Spike Armstrong.  (Read 209 times)
Bill Buxton
« on: August 21, 2022, 08:57:44 PM »
A true servant of Middlesbrough FC. If only we had a player with his guts and staying power now. Great player for Boro. Thanks for all the great memories.
MF(c) DOOM
« Reply #1 on: August 21, 2022, 10:18:26 PM »
My first Ayresome hero. Ridiculous to think he played 358 consecutive games. Whether thats because the game was played at a more pedestrian pace back then I dont know but it will never happen again, RIP Spike
Ben G
Mountain King
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 08:44:23 AM »
Very much a club legend.
Tory Cunt
Bernie
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 09:38:16 AM »
Legend RIP
Tom_Trinder
« Reply #4 on: Today at 06:44:06 PM »
Old school footballer, the like we will never see again.

RIP Spike.
Bud Wiser
Bausor OUT!!!


« Reply #5 on: Today at 07:03:02 PM »
41 & 1/2 years since he moved on and I've yet to see a better player pull on a Middlesbrough shirt. BLM
