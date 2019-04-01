Welcome,
RIP David Spike Armstrong.
Topic: RIP David Spike Armstrong.
Bill Buxton
RIP David Spike Armstrong.
A true servant of Middlesbrough FC. If only we had a player with his guts and staying power now. Great player for Boro. Thanks for all the great memories.
MF(c) DOOM
Re: RIP David Spike Armstrong.
My first Ayresome hero. Ridiculous to think he played 358 consecutive games. Whether thats because the game was played at a more pedestrian pace back then I dont know but it will never happen again, RIP Spike
